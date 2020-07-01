A slow-moving storm system will begin to bring rain to Kentuckiana Thursday night, with wet weather continuing through Saturday night. Scattered showers are expected Friday, with up to an inch of rain possible. The heaviest rain, however, is expected Saturday. See the Friday and Saturday Futurecast maps below.

whas

whas

Temperatures will be surging ahead of the storm, with highs in the upper 50s Thursday, then 60s Friday and Saturday. We could be close to the record high of 66° on Friday set in 1975, and Saturday's record of 69° set in 1890.

That warmth and the wind shear with this system could fuel some strong storms Saturday. While the severe weather threat looks highest to the south of Louisville, we'll need to keep an eye on this marginal severe storm threat. Below is the current risk assessment for Saturday from the Storm Prediction Center.

spc

We think the biggest impact will be flooding Saturday. 2-4" of rainfall will be possible, with locally higher amounts.

whas

It's often easier to flood this time of year, because our vegetation is dormant not soaking in the water, plus we have a low sun angle and cool temperatures limiting evaporation and keeping water in the ground for longer.

whas

Other than the rain, temperatures will be trending 10-20 degrees above normal. We're still waiting for winter to settle in...

whas