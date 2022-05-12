Why is it called the Full Flower Super Blood Moon?

A total lunar eclipse will occur Sunday evening into early Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Taking place this Sunday, May 15th into Monday, May 16th is the Full Flower Super Blood Moon.

The moon will slip into the earth's shadow Sunday evening turning a reddish color, getting the blood moon name.

The lunar eclipse begins at 9:32 PM, the shadow will start to appear at 10:27 PM, with the maximum eclipse at 12:11 AM. The total eclipse will end at 12:53 AM.

The forecasted cloud cover could hinder viewing opportunities, but a few breaks in the clouds could show a glimpse of the eclipse.



The next lunar eclipse takes place early Tuesday, November 8th.

The blooming spring flowers across North America are the reason it's also named the Flower Moon.

It's also considered a super moon, as the moon comes closer to earth and appears bigger. According to Earthsky.com, it will be the third closest full moon out of 2022 at 225,015 miles.

On June 14th, the full moon will make its closest approach at 222,238 miles. The average distance the moon is from the earth is about 238,900 miles.

