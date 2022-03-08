Friday night snow!

Accumulating snowfall is looking more likely late Friday night into Saturday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Say it ain't SNOW! Yep, that's right, a good chance of snow is on the way this Friday night into early Saturday morning.

March snow events are not uncommon, just four years ago we had 5-10" of snowfall on March 20th -21st (more on that winter storm). This time around, most weather models are calling for the potential of several inches of snowfall by this Saturday morning.

The snow is expected to begin Friday night, and end by early Saturday morning. Much heavier amounts of snow are likely to our east over the Appalachians.

Saturday's cold spell and wicked wind chills will be the other big part of this story. Don't put away the heavy coats just yet, and maybe the sleds!

Wind chills will likely be in the teens much of the day Saturday, with winds gusting 20-40 mph.

This march snow, as with most march snowfalls, won't last long. Temperatures will be back to the 40s Sunday, then 50s on Monday. 60s and 70s possible next week as well!