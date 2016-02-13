FORECAST SUMMARY:

With high pressure building into the region for a set-up for a delightful start to the week weather-wise across Kentuckiana. In fact, the nice weather will be with us all the way through the mid-week with temperatures right around average for early June and humidity levels in the comfortable range. Expect plenty of sunshine again today with a northwest flow bringing mild and dry conditions. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees so enjoy the beautiful Monday to come. More sunshine is expected into the mid-week with highs in the low and mid-80s Tuesday before a weak cold front slides through Tuesday night. This front will be moisture starved so other than a few clouds and stray shower chance in our northern and northeast counties late Tuesday, we should see nothing more than temperatures knocked back a few degrees on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

Humidity levels will begin to slowly increase and we’ll heat up a bit by the late week with afternoon highs working back into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few waves of energy will slide southeastward into Kentuckiana and the Ohio Valley by Friday and for the upcoming weekend so our chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will pick up again by then. Highs will remain into the mid and upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday with the muggy in place along with the storm chances. Have a nice Monday and a great week to come!

TODAY: Mostly sunny and less humid. High: 80. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies and pleasant. Low: 59. Wind: W 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and a bit warmer, an isolated shower northeast. High: 85 Wind: W 5-10 mph.

