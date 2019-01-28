Winter Weather Advisory 3am tonight until 11am tomorrow morning.

A light wintry mix will arrive after midnight. Road and pavement temps are below freezing, so any type of precipitation will stick and potentially cause slick road conditions Friday morning. Accumulations of less than 1” are expected.

More school delays and closings likely.

It wasn't as frigid Thursday with temperatures in the teens and low 20s this afternoon. Again a light snow/wintry mix is likely Friday morning, and we’ll have to watch out for some slick spots on the roads, with air and pavement temperatures still below freezing. Temperatures will rise above freezing and road conditions will be fine by Friday afternoon. We’re still expecting a big warm-up this weekend, with highs near 50 Saturday and, then 60s on Sunday! Enjoy the dry time this this weekend, before rain chances go up early next week. Temperatures will stay mild, but we’ll be dodging rain showers Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to tumble again by next Thursday.



DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Light snow and a wintry mix. Rising temps. Low: 22°. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mix to rain, a bit milder. High: 40°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder. High: 50°. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

