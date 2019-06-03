A mainly chilly evening with a few flurries/snow showers in the viewing area. This may be the month that spring arrives, but winter is sending a reminder. A system moves through the area overnight bringing a chance for light snow, a wintry mix and finally changing to rain. Any accumulating snow will be light, mainly an inch of less. The rain/snow should be out of the viewing area by noon, leaving us between systems.

Saturday starts cloudy and dry with morning temperatures in the upper 30ds. Rain holds off through noon. So it will be a dry Rhodes City Run 10K. The St. Patrick’s parade in the highland could use some of the well known luck of the Irish. It looks like a wet parade with rain starting in the afternoon and lasting until the evening. Some thunderstorm activity also possible.

Sunday will be a nice dry day with highs staying mild. Seasonably cool weather into early next week with shower chances developing Wednesday into Thursday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow developing. Low: 33. Wind E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Early mix to rain showers. High: 46. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Rain developing after noon with a thunderstorm possible. High 67. Wind: East 5-15.

--

