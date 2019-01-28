FLOOD WATCH FOR KENTUCKIANA THROUGH FRIDAY AT 1AM

A cold front will move eastward through Kentuckiana with gusty winds and more rain through Thursday evening. Winds could gust up to 30-45 mph. Localized flooding will be possible. Rain will end for all areas into early Friday, then cold air will be rushing into Kentuckiana. Wind chills will be down to the single digits and teens by Friday morning, with actual temps in the 20s. Thankfully, we’ll have sunshine Friday, but it will be cold and breezy with highs in the low 30s. Staying very cold Friday night with lows in the teens and wind chills down to the single digits. We’ll have more chilly sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 30s. A little warmer in the 40s, but light rain showers return Sunday afternoon. Rain chances continue Monday into Tuesday morning.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Breezy and sharply colder, wind chills in the teens late. Low: 24°. Wind: W 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Breezy and colder. High: 33°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Single digit wind chills early, then partly cloudy. High: 33° Wind NW 5-10 mph.

--

