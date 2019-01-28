A cold front is moving into the region and will hang around through Thursday. This will keep us socked in with clouds and lots of rain. Scattered light rain showers continue through tonight, with lows in the 40s (cooler north, warmer south). Tomorrow will be drier, although we could have a few light rain showers, with highs in the 50s. The front will shift just north Wednesday and Thursday, and allow temps to rise to the upper 60s and low 70s. Waves of wet weather are expected, with a 100% chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday. 2-4” of rainfall totals, with locally higher amounts possible by late Thursday – so we’ll have to watch for flooding issues. Drying out and turning colder on Friday with highs down to the 30s. It will stay cooler this weekend with upper 30s Saturday and 40s on Sunday. Rain chances return Sunday and Monday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Low: 47°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, a passing shower possible. High: 57° Wind: N 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and mild with rain and thunder. High: 68° Wind SW 5- 10 mph.

