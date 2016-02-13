FORECAST SUMMARY:

Ahead of a strong cold front, a Wind Advisory from 4PM-11PM. Northwest winds will become gusty late this afternoon into the evening. Expect sustained winds of 15-25 miles per hour with gusts of 45-45. The main impact: possible tree and power line damage.

Partly sunny, breezy, with highs in the low 60s this afternoon. A shot of colder air arrives with a secondary dry front tonight l allowing temps to drop near freezing early Sunday.

After a frosty start, we’ll end up with chilly sunshine with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow afternoon.

It’s a very quiet forecast next week with high pressure in control – highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s!

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and turning colder late! High: 63. Wind:W 15-25 gusting to 40+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear& cold. Patchy frost early Sunday morning. Low 33. Wind: NW 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 52. Wind: Cool sunshine. High 52. Wind: NW 5 mpg.

