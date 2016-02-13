FORECAST SUMMARY:

The clouds and cool temperatures stuck around Kentuckiana to kick off the weekend with a few spots seeing some patchy drizzle from time to time. After highs in the low to mid-50s today, we do have some milder air on the way to close out the weekend. A fast-moving wave of low pressure will slide by to our north on Sunday providing some additional scattered clouds and a chance of a few isolated showers across the northern part of the area. The bigger story will be strong southwest winds, which could gust to around 40 miles per hour at times Sunday afternoon, so a Wind Advisory is up for all of Kentuckiana from 11am to 7pm Eastern Sunday. Those winds will help drive our highs into the mid and upper 60s.

Heading into early next week, conditions are looking quiet initially, but more active weather is expected by Halloween. Monday and Tuesday should be dry with highs jumping from the low 60s Monday all the way into the mid-70s Tuesday as a frontal system approaches from the northwest. Unfortunately, it is looking wet for all the ghosts and goblins on Halloween with rain expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Showers should linger into Thursday as slightly cooler air follows with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Another wave of energy could bring additional showers and cooler temperatures by the end of the 7-day forecast. Have a great rest of the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and cool. Low: 45. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Windy and milder, a shower north. High: 67. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

