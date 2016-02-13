FORECAST SUMMARY:

Spotty showers are possible north of I-64 today with windy conditions arriving along a cold front. Temperatures will recover into the 60s. Quiet, mild fall weather will persist into Monday and Tuesday. A sharp front moves into the area Wednesday and Thursday and with moisture increasing, rain can be expected. Some of the rain could be quite heavy. It will turn cooler behind that front late in the week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Windy and milder, a shower north, high: 67. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, low 44. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, high 63.

