FORECAST SUMMARY:

A Flash Flood Watch for S. Indiana Saturday morning through Sunday evening. We've got a wet pattern through this weekend! A stationary front will keep scattered downpours in the forecast through Sunday.

A heavier wave of rain is expected Saturday night into early Sunday, as the remnants of Gordon move over Kentuckiana. The severe weather threat during this time will be very low, but heavy rain could lead to flooding issues, especially by late in the weekend. With all of the clouds and rain chances, temperatures will be held down to the 70s and low 80s.

The system moves east of us and we’re left with mostly dry and seasonably warm conditions for much of next week.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, shower possible. Low: 73. Wind: Light E.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with more storms. Rain chance: 60%. High: 83. Wind: Light NE.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with scattered downpours. Rain chance: 70%. High: 78. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV