FORECAST SUMMARY:

A Flash Flood Watch is out for Louisville metro and our Southern Indiana counties from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

We are set up for a stretch of wet and unsettled weather across Kentuckiana as we head into the upcoming weekend. With a weak front draped over the region on this Friday and plenty of moisture around, expect clouds along with scattered showers and storms especially into the afternoon hours. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm again today with readings topping out into the low and mid-80s. The remnants of Gordon still sit to our southwest this morning, but those leftovers will be on the move eastward into the Ohio Valley and Kentuckiana for the weekend so our chances for more widespread, heavier rain will be on the increase.

The combination of the weak boundary over our area and the remnant moisture from Gordon sliding through the Ohio Valley on Saturday and Sunday, it looks pretty wet across the region so plan on taking the rain gear along as plenty of outdoor activities and festivals are planned across Kentuckiana this weekend.

The tropical moisture should drop some heavy rain in many locations with through Sunday night. A 1”-3” rainfall is possible along and south of the parkways in Kentucky while areas along and north of I-64 could see 3”-4” of rain with locally higher amounts. Temperatures will be held in check with highs only in the upper 70s this weekend. A few leftover showers will be possible into Monday as temperatures climb back into the 80s by mid-week. Have a great Friday and a nice weekend!

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. Rain chance 70%. High: 83. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, a few storms. Rain chance: 30%. Low: 69. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More rain, some thunder. Rain chance: 70%. High: 78. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV