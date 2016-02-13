FORECAST SUMMARY:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH WEDNESDAY 2PM

After a cool and wet start to the fall season over the weekend, it appears the wet and unsettled weather will continue as we kick off the work week. With a stationary front still hung up to our south and another wave of low pressure sliding eastward along it, expect occasional rain and a few thunderstorms on this Monday. Given the recent rains and an additional 2”-4” of rain possible expected into the mid-week, a Flash Flood Watch is out for much of Kentuckiana through Wednesday afternoon. Highs will remain into the mid-70s with the clouds around.

Heading into Tuesday, a cold front will dive into the Ohio Valley from the northwest, so more showers and thunderstorms will be possible. A few of the storms could be on the strong side with damaging winds being the primary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Southern Indiana under a Slight Risk (level 2 of 5) for severe weather late Tuesday with a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) father south through the metro and into Kentucky. Afternoon highs will be around 80 degrees on Tuesday before backing off into the mid-70s for the mid-week as a few scattered showers linger behind the front on Wednesday. Drier air is expected to work into Kentuckiana for the late week and into the weekend. Expect sunshine and pleasant early fall weather as afternoon highs reach the upper 70s by Friday and low 80s Saturday/Sunday. Have a nice Monday and a great week to come!

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Rain and storms, some heavy rain. High: 74. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 67. Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Showers and storms. High: 80. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV