A wet and stormy weather pattern has settled into the Ohio Valley and that looks to continue on this Thursday as we open the 2018 Kentucky State Fair here in Louisville. With a wave of low pressure riding along a stationary boundary over the region, expect occasional rain and storms across Kentuckiana so take the rain gear along for the State Fair or any other activities that may have you outdoors. With the clouds and storms around, afternoon highs will be held in check with upper 70s and low 80s expected in most spots. Following some heavier rain that fell last evening/overnight along the Ohio River and the potential for more locally heavy downpours today, a Flash Flood Watch is out for parts of Kentuckiana, including the Louisville metro area through this afternoon. A few isolated strong storms can’t be ruled out to go along with the heavy rain potential.

Unfortunately, the rain chances won’t be going anywhere as we close out the week and head into the upcoming weekend. Yet another wave of energy along the stalled-out boundary should help enhance the rain and storm threat through Saturday so more widespread showers and storms are expected, which could create additional flooding concerns. Afternoon highs will remain in the mid-80s to begin the weekend. There is still the chance we may be mainly dry across Kentuckiana on Sunday, with only our far southern counties seeing a stray storm chance. Temperatures should recover a bit with highs in the upper 80s on Sunday. As we kick off next week, another storm system should make a run for the region, bringing additional rain and storm chances to the area. Have a great Thursday!

TODAY: Breezy with more rain and storms. High: 81. Wind: S 10-15 mph gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Low: 72. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: More rain and storms. High: 83. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

© 2018 WHAS-TV