FORECAST SUMMARY:

Summer-like weather will continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s today and tomorrow. A little moisture from the remnants of Florence will try to head our way Sunday afternoon through Monday bringing extra clouds and a few showers. Best chance of rain will be along and east of I-65. Eastern Kentucky will get the heaviest rain. Our last week of summer will feature more very warm and humid conditions with upper 80s to near 90 Tuesday through Thursday. A cold front could bring rain and cooler temperatures by Friday. Perhaps a cool-down just in time for our first autumn weekend!

The center of Hurricane Florence is sitting just west of Wilmington North Carolina as a category 1 hurricane, With the very slow movement of Florence, much of Eastern North Carolina will see catastrophic flooding due to all the heavy rain expected.

The remnants of Florence should eventually get swept northward and move by just to the east of Kentuckiana into early next week. The westward extent of the leftover moisture from Florence is still in question so while we could see a few showers in our area, the better rain chances should be just to our east. With more clouds around, temperatures will drop back into the low 80s before jumping back into the upper 80s by the middle of next week. Have a nice Friday and a great weekend!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Muggy with clear skies. Low: 71. Wind: N 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, and summer-like!. High: 88. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

