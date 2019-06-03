Today we are waking up to partly cloudy skies light rain that will taper off by the evening hours.

Highs for today will be in the 50s and nightly lows will be in the 30s.

Friday, we can anticipate on seeing mostly sunny skies and for it to feel breezy out. Winds will gust more than 20 miles per hour and highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night prepare for it to feel cold due to the limited cloud cover at night. Nightly lows for Friday will be in the low 30s.

Saturday, we will see more sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 50s and some areas may see temperatures in the lows 60s. Saturday night, anticipate on it being partly cloudy with nightly lows in the 30s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: A few showers, breezy and cooler. High: 49°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and showers taper off. Low: 38°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. High: 52°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Wind gust up to 22 + miles per hour.

