FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our dry stretch of weather will continue for the rest of this week, but the humidity will be rising soon. Nice and comfortable this evening in the 70s. Partly cloudy with 60s overnight. Partly sunny, warmer and a bit more humid tomorrow in the mid-80s. Summer-like conditions return this weekend with mid-upper 80s and higher humidity. The latest weather model data is keeping Florence over the Southeast longer, which could keep our area much drier. We may see extra clouds and a few showers by Monday into Tuesday.

We continue to track major Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic as the storm makes its way toward an expected landfall somewhere in the Carolinas on Friday. Not only is the concern for a significant coastal impact from a major hurricane but also for the potential for very heavy rainfall and flooding in the interior sections of the Carolinas as Florence is expected to slow down and linger in that region for a few days after landfall.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Low: 66. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 85. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 87.

