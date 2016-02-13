FORECAST SUMMARY:
Our warm weather pattern isn’t ending soon with a very balmy weekend in store. It very well could be our warmest weekend until next spring/summer! Highs will be in the 85-90 range each day through Tuesday. A warm front exiting the area Friday will give us a chance for a shower. Expect predominantly dry weather for the weekend. Our next cold front arrives Thursday and cooler air may follow.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower. Low: 67. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated storms possible. High: 85. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
