FORECAST SUMMARY:

Hot and sunny day here in Kentuckiana. Current temps in the upper 80s and low 90s, but feeling more like the upper 90s. Lows tonight around 70.

Much of Sunday will stay dry and breezy, but by late afternoon/evening we may see a few showers move our way from the outer remnants of T.S. Florence. Showers will last overnight Sunday into Monday.

The middle of the week will be HOT and dry before a cold front moves through Friday and brings a few showers/storms. Stray shower possible Saturday with cooler temps for the first official day of Fall!

DETAILED FORECAST:

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, and summer-like!. High: 90. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, a chance for showers by late afternoon. High 83. Winds: NW 5-10

