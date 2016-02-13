FORECAST SUMMARY:

Clouds increase as a cold front approaches over the next 24 hours. This will lead to an end to our very warm weather pattern. Showers are possible tomorrow into tomorrow night as the front passes. Abruptly cooler and drier air moves into the area from Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s! A few more showers could return by Sunday afternoon.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A few clouds, still mild. Low: 70. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase, afternoon rain and storms. High: 82. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Clearing and cooler. High 69.

