FORECAST SUMMARY:

Crusade Weekend starts with patchy fog in some areas. The fog burns off early with the help of plenty of sunshine.

Very warm, a bit humid, and mostly dry today. Highs this afternoon in the upper 80s. Tomorrow starts with a few showers during the morning. Drier air filters in during the afternoon with humidity. Highs will be in th low 80s.

Warm and pleasant through the middle of next week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity creeps back up and several disturbances will kick-up occasional showers and storms again late in the workweek.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 89. Wind: N 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, patchy fog inb some areas. Low 68. Wind: Light

SUNDAY: Few showers early, then clearing and less humid. High: 82. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

CLICK HERE TO SEE STREAMING WEATHER INFORMATION DAILY.

This player will show our local (formerly 11.3) weather information when we are not using it for breaking news. If you would like to bookmark this player, just add whas11.com/live to your browser and favorite it.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine

Twitter: @WHAS11Ben

Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck

Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil

Twitter: @WHAS11Jared

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish

Twitter: @kaitlynnfish

Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon

Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV