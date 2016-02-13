FORECAST SUMMARY:

ITS HOT! And it will stay that way for at least another couple days...

We'll see a gradual breakdown in the ridge over the eastern half of the country come Thursday which will help us "cool off" into the 80s for Friday into the weekend. That breakdown is accompanied by a weak cold front making its way in from the NW on Thursday which will bring a few showers Thursday afternoon.

The frontal boundary stalls out over the Ohio Valley and bring showers/storms Friday through the weekend as we get a few waves of low pressure along the front.

Can't rule out some rain for the weekend as the front tracks back north as a warm front. Another front brings some showers to start the work week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Fair skies, warm and muggy. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with isolated storms. High: 91. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Warm with a few afternoon showers/storms. High 90. Wind: Calm.

