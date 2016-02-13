FORECAST SUMMARY:

A weak front will move through with a few pop-up showers and storms through sunset – severe weather is not expected. Mainly dry later tonight with low temps near 70.

Very warm, a bit humid, and mostly dry tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s. Our Crusade Sunday starts with a few showers in the morning, then drier air filters in and the humidity drops by Sunday afternoon.

Comfortably warm through the middle of next week with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will creep back up and some disturbances will kick-up occasional showers and storms again late in the workweek.

TONIGHT: Fair skies, patchy fog. Low: 70. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 89. Wind: N 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Few showers early, then clearing and less humid. High: 82. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

