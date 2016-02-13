FORECAST SUMMARY:

A stationary front will move into our region tomorrow and linger through the weekend, and this means plenty of clouds and daily scattered showers. Severe weather is not expected. Rain will likely turn more widespread and heavier this weekend, especially on Sunday.

Muggy conditions will continue with highs in the 80s through Friday, the 70s to around 80 this weekend. Drier conditions are expected by Monday once the low-pressure system and the front finally move east. Hopefully all of the rain will keep the ragweed pollen levels down a bit.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds, warm and muggy. Low: 74. Wind: S 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. Rain chance: 40%. High: 89. Wind: E 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Muggy, mostly cloudy, with scattered rain. Rain chance: 40%. High: 85. Wind: Light E.

