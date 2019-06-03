Our stretch of dry and pleasant weather will be coming to an end temporarily as we head into the late week here in Kentuckiana. A wave of low pressure will slide into the region late Thursday and into Friday bring our rain chances back along with a few isolated rumbles of thunder. The rain should hold until late in the day Thursday despite the increasing clouds, so afternoon highs should be mild again around 70 degrees. The bulk of the rain should fall Thursday night with this system pulling out quickly on Friday. As is typically the case with departing storm system, some low-level moisture and clouds may linger Friday so some patchy drizzle with be possible with mild highs in the upper 60s.

Heading into the weekend our weather looks good on Saturday as we’ll be in between storm systems so expect a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 70s so enjoy the nice weather while it lasts. Another stronger area of low pressure will move in for Sunday and Monday with rain and thunderstorms possible as temperatures stay above average for early April. The unsettled weather pattern may linger into Tuesday with a few early showers and highs in the upper 60s. Some of the data tries to stall out a front just to our north by the middle of next week, which could keep the isolated chances around.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Cloudy with occasional rain. Low: 54°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A.M. showers/drizzle then mostly cloudy. High: 69°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 78°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

