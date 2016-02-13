FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our summer weather pattern that is more like what we typically see in July and August returned to Kentuckiana over the weekend and it looks like we are in store for more of the same this week. The combination of the humid air in pace, a weak boundary to our north and afternoon highs into the upper 80s will keep the rain and storm chances around. After a break in the action through mid-day, more showers and storms should develop through the afternoon with the juicy air mass. Any storm that does develop has the potential of producing some heavy downpours, lots of lightning and some gusty winds. We aren’t looking at any widespread severe weather for a few of the storms could be strong at times with some localized flooding issues. Highs will continue to be into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees into the mid-week as several waves of energy slide along the stalled out front.

Thursday looks to be our best chance for a break from the storms as some drier air may work in briefly. Beyond that, we’ll be dodging a few storms from time to time late in the week. Heading into the upcoming weekend, another ridge of high pressure looks to build into the Ohio Valley, bringing with it more hot and humid air as temperatures stay toasty with highs dancing around the 90-degree mark! With more muggy air in place it will feel uncomfortable with our only relief coming in the form of a few isolated storms popping up during the afternoon/early evening hours. Have a nice Monday and a great week to come!

TODAY: Scattered storms, warm and humid. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Muggy with a few storms. Low: 70. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More storms possible, another humid day! High: 86. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

