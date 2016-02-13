FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our very muggy pattern continues with occasional showers and storms through Saturday. The remnants of Alberto will cross through Western Kentucky/Indiana tomorrow morning with scattered rain, which could be locally heavy at times. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for this potential of heavy rain for areas along and west of I-65 until 8pm Wednesday. The combination soupy air, afternoon heating, and small disturbances will keep hit-or-miss showers and storms in the forecast through Saturday. Highs will stay in the 80s with lows around 70. Hopefully we’ll find more comfortable weather as we head into next week as the humidity drops off a bit.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain, breezy and warm. Low: 72. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with more rain and storms. High: 83. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 87. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

