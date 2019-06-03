After a dry and breezy finish to the weekend across Kentuckiana, we have a tranquil stretch of weather headed our way early this week. As high pressure pushes cooler and drier air into the Ohio Valley, temperatures should be right around average for mid-March on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s and early morning lows into the low and mid-30s. The area of high pressure will eventually push to our east by mid-week allowing winds to shift to the south, which will bring a spring-like warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday. Of course the warmer air will come at a price as our rain and storms chances will increase.

Another dynamic storm system will move our way by late Wednesday but temperatures will be mild with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. It appears much of the rain and a few rumbles of thunder will hold off until after dark Wednesday. Showers and storms should continue into Thursday morning before moving eastward but the cold front will lag back to the west so we should be in store for another warm day with highs in the low to mid-70s. It will be a very windy day with a few additional showers may pop up east of I-65 as the front brings cooler air back to the region into Thursday evening. High should drop back into the 50s with a few clouds lingering Friday with more cool air next weekend with highs back into the 40s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and chilly. Low: 34. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably pleasant. High: 57. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: More sunshine and pleasant. High: 56. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX