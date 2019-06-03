After a few mid to high level clouds filtered the sun out from time to time to begin the week, keeping highs mainly in the low 50s. Skies should clear overnight with a chilly start to Tuesday as high pressure builds in from the northwest. Temperatures will start out in the low and mid-30s but should recover into the mid and upper 50s with plenty of sunshine. While highs on Tuesday will be right around average for mid-March, we are set-up for a spring-like warm-up for the mid and late week.

A pretty dynamic system will impact the central and eastern part of the country beginning on Wednesday, but the good news is the rain and storms should hold off here in Kentuckiana until Wednesday evening and overnight. As high pressure moves to the east coast and a south wind picks up, temperatures will surge into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees on Wednesday. Rain and storms should continue into Thursday before moving east later in the day before some drier air tries to work in behind the departing cold front. Even with rain and storms around, highs should reach the low to mid-70s and it may be a windy day with gusts over 40 miles per hour, so we’ll have to keep an eye on that. Clouds, cooler air and a few sprinkles will follow to end the week Friday with dry weather expected this weekend. Highs should reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clearing out and chilly. Low: 33°. Wind: N 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 58°. Wind: E 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer, rain and storms at night. High: 70°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX