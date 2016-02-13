FORECAST SUMMARY:
Quiet, mild fall weather will persist into Monday and Tuesday. A sharp front moves into the area Wednesday and Thursday and with moisture increasing, rain can be expected. It does look wet Halloween evening – and it may be a soaking rain. Some of the rain could be quite heavy. 2-4” of rain may fall this week. It will turn cooler behind that front late in the week and a lingering shower is possible Friday night.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, low 44. Wind: W 5-15 mph.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, high 63.
