A few sprinkles across Kentuckiana on this Wednesday morning. Those clear out early. One more fairly quiet forecast day before heavier rain and storms arrive overnight into tomorrow.

Noticeably not as chilly this morning as overnight cloud cover has held our lows in the 40s. We'll warm up to a high of 70 this afternoon! Wind gusts 20-30mph later today as our next system approaches. Gusts could be up to 45mph overnight into Thursday.

We're in the SLIGHT category for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center - basically a 2 out of 5 on their scale. We really don't have a lot of CAPE aka "fuel" for severe weather here in Kentuckiana (CAPE - convective available potential energy) so the biggest issue may be some strong wind gusts knocking over tree branches or causing issues for semi trucks traveling along highways.

Warm temps through Thursday evening before a late day cold front brings cooler/dry weather for Friday into the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer, rain and storms at night. High: 70°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms after midnight. Low: 58°. Wind: SW 25-40 mph.

THURSDAY: Windy and warm, occasional rain and storms. High: 74°. Wind: S 15-25 mph with gusts around 40 mph.

