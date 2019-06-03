**TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. CDT Thursday**

Breckinridge, Bullitt, Carroll, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Grayson, Hardin, Jefferson, Meade, Oldham, Trimble, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jennings, Lawrence, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington counties

**WIND ADVISORY 10AM-4PM TODAY**

Temps in the 60s this morning with rain and storms fast approaching from the west. We'll get a good soaking during the morning commute, but the potential for severe weather THIS MORNING remains low. Wind gusts already in the 25-35mph range this morning. We'll may see a brief break from the rain in the mid-morning hours before a line of storms moves in this afternoon/evening. Temps will warm into the mid 70s during this break. We are in the ENHANCED category for severe weather potential this afternoon (a 3 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center's scale).

TIMING: Afternoon and evening. 1pm - approx 8pm

RADARS: Track the storms as they move through Kentucky and Indiana

CONCERNS: STRONG wind gusts up to 45-50 mph. Isolated tornadoes. A few areas may see hail.

Once we get through the cold front that is going to cause our severe weather potential we see things quiet down overnight and for much of the rest of the 7 day forecast. Friday will be cooler and our weekend will be cooler than normal with mostly dry conditions. A quick disturbance may bring a few light showers late Sunday.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Windy and warm, occasional rain and storms. High: 75°. Wind: S 15-25 mph with gusts around 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Storms clearing, staying breezy. Temps falling. Low: 46°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. High: 49. Wind: W 15-30 mph.

