If you want to start celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day a little earlier and do something outdoors, today will be a great day to do so.

We will see mostly sunny skies today, but it will not be a significant warm up. Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool. Winds will be from the northwest and be between five and 10 miles per hour. Nightly lows will be in the low 30s, so bundle up.

Sunday will be Saint Patrick’s Day and some may be pleased. As we will see mostly sunny skies during the day and partly cloudy skies at night. However, some counties in Indiana may see light flurries and a sprinkle of rain during the early morning hours that will taper off by late afternoon.

Highs for Sunday will be in the 50s and nightly lows in the 30s.

Monday, we will see a few spotty showers early and counties in Indiana could likely see a light wintry mix. The wintry mix will taper off by noon and then turn in to rain that will taper off a little after.

The sun will have a chance to peak through during the day and cause us to warm up.

Highs for Monday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s and nightly lows in the 30s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY: Sunny skies. HIGH: 48° Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing and cold. Low: 32° Wind: W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High: 52°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 30°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Winds will gust to 20 + mph.

MONDAY: Light rain then mostly sunny. High: 48° Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low 30 °. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

