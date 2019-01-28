*Winter Weather Advisory 6PM Friday until 7AM Saturday*

WHAS

This morning residents who live in areas south and west of Interstate 64 are waking up to cloudy skies, small snow accumulations and light rain. Snow accumulations are around one inch for some spots and areas north and east of Bowling Green, Kentucky saw up to two inches in accumulations from the overnight. All Winter Weather Advisories are expected to end during the early morning hours and the wintry mix will taper off by the afternoon.

A Flood Warning is still in effect for Ohio River at McAlpine Upper and McAlpine Lower as well as for Cannelton Lock and Tell City until Monday.

Today we can expect to see partly sunny skies and no rain with highs in the 40s. Tonight, we can anticipate seeing partly cloudy skies, a chance of rain and nightly lows in the low to middle 30s. Chance of precipitation of no more than 20 percent.

Sunday, we will wake up to early morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s, cloudy skies, light rain and a small chance of flurries. Our rain chances will increase as the day goes along. We will see about a 40 percent chance of rain during the afternoon hours then the rain will taper off that evening and be less than 20 percent. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than one inch.

Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 40s and nightly lows in the low to middle 30s.

Monday, we will welcome the President’s Day holiday with a day of no rain. We will be under partly sunny skies and highs will be in the 40s. Nightly lows will be below freezing. It will be a cold and cloudy night, so be sure to bundle up.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 44°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Chance of precipitation less than 20 percent. Low: 33°. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear then a slight chance of rain at night. Chance of precipitation 40 percent at night. High: 48°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

--

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

Meteorologist Alesha Ray

Facebook: Facebook.com/AleshaRayWX | Twitter: @AleshaRay_WX