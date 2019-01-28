FLOOD WATCH FOR KENTUCKIANA THROUGH FRIDAY AT 1AM

WHAS

We can expect more periods of rain, heavy at times, through late tomorrow night with an additional 1-3” of rainfall expected. Flooding will be the main concern, but a few strong storms capable of gusty winds will be possible through Thursday afternoon – the overall severe weather threat will remain low.

Clouds will clear out quickly late tomorrow night, with temperatures dropping rapidly after midnight into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 20s, with highs in the lower 30s Friday afternoon, but it will be sunny. More cold sunshine on Saturday, with highs in the 30s. Rain showers return Sunday afternoon through Tuesday, and once again flooding could be an issue, especially along the Ohio River. Right now, the forecast calls for the Ohio River to be near minor flood stage this weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Mild with showers, some heavy rain. Low: 59°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warm with rain and thunder. High: 72°. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Breezy and much colder. High: 33° Wind NW 10-20 mph.

