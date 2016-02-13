FORECAST SUMMARY:

The unseasonably warm weather we’ve enjoyed here in Kentuckiana the last several days is showing no signs of letting up as we roll through this first week of October. Highs have been in the mid-80s lately and expect more of the same on this Tuesday, despite the chances of a few scattered showers and storms around the area. The combination of moisture coming up from the south and a weak wave of energy just to a north should set the stage for a few storms, with the better chances coming into the afternoon hours. You might want to take the umbrella just to be on the safe side although the many locations will be dry.

The rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend should be more like late August and early September regarding temperatures as the big ridge of high pressure across the southeastern U.S. stays locked in. There will be a few frontal systems to our north that may try to break down the ridge a bit with the best chance of any additional isolated storms coming on Thursday. Otherwise highs will remain warm into the mid to upper 80s through the upcoming weekend. If you aren’t ready for the summer-like warmth to go away, then you will enjoy the next several days to come. Have a great Tuesday!

►Download the WHAS11 News App and get weather alerts on your phone.Click/Tap here to download for iPhone or Android

Join our WHAS11 StormTeam Weather Spotters Facebook group.

Or, if you love weather photography, join our Kentucky/Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High: 84. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies with patchy fog late. Low: 69. Wind: SW 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a bit warmer. High: 87. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:

Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:

Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine | Twitter: @WHAS11Ben | Instagram: @whas11pine

Meteorologist Jared Heil

Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil | Twitter: @WHAS11Jared | Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck | Twitter: @TGweather

Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish

Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish | Twitter: @kaitlynnfish | Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx

Meteorologist Reed Yadon

Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon | Twitter: @whas11reed

© 2018 WHAS-TV