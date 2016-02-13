FORECAST SUMMARY:

Even though we are just a couple of days away from the official start of the fall season it is going to continue to feel like the heart of summer across Kentuckiana on this Thursday. With the big ridge of high pressure holding tight for one more day to go along with mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will be well above average into the low to mid-90s here in the metro area with the rest of the region around the 90-degree mark. This summer-like heat will begin to relax slightly on Friday as a cold front drops in from the northwest.

The front should begin to impact the area later in the day on Friday so the best chance for scattered showers and storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours as highs stay warm into the upper 80s. The front is set to settle south of Kentuckiana and eventually stall out during the weekend, keeping the unsettled weather around. Some cooler air will filter in with more clouds around and the front to our south, so afternoon highs will be much closer to average with mid to upper 70s expected. While we could see a few spotty showers on Saturday, our better shot for rain and storms will arrive on Sunday as a wave of energy moves along the stalled-out front. Additional storms chances will be possible into early next week. Have a great Thursday!

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, summer-like heat. High: 94. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 74. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase, scattered P.M. storms. High: 89. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

