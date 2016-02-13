FORECAST SUMMARY:

The ongoing Flash Flood Watch has been canceled, but a new Flash Flood Watch start at midnight EDT through Wednesday,

A break in the rain. Heavy rain that through the Metro early this morning had rates of 1-2 inches per hour. That area of rain has moved east.. The rain will become more scattered in the form of showers and some dry time is likely.

Temperatures are in the low 60s and will struggle to reach 70 on this first day of fall. .

There is more rain to come. The National Weather Service is issuing a new Flood Watch starting at midnight EDT through Wednesday afternoon..

This front stalled south and east will begin moving north tomorrow as a warm front. Additional rains will begin overnight.

Tuesday brings a cold front along with possible heavy rain that will continue Wednesday.

Things finally start to dry out Thursday with nothing more than a lingering shower. We may even see a little sun by then. Friday and Saturday look sunny and pleasant!

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Cloudy, showers becoming scattered before ending. High 70. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low: 63. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

