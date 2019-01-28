***FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE OHIO RIVER***
It was a great start to the work week with cool sunshine on Monday! Cold and mostly clear into Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s. More sunshine and milder with highs in the 50s Tuesday afternoon, then near 60 Wednesday. High pressure will keep it dry through midweek, then a couple of weak disturbances will bring a few light rain showers Thursday and Friday. Turning much colder again this weekend, with highs near freezing Sunday into next Monday, with lows in teens. All in all, a much-welcomed quieter pattern this week!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 28°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: More sunshine and a bit milder. High: 55°. Wind: E 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds and mild. High: 60°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
