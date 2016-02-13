FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s been a fantastic week of early June weather across Kentuckiana and expect more of the same on this Thursday as high pressure hangs out to our east. With more sunshine expected again today and a bit of a return flow from the south, warmer air will begin to build back into the area so afternoon highs will be on the rise into the upper 80s later today. There is an Air Quality Alert (Code Orange) for Ozone for Louisville metro through Midnight, so those sensitive groups take note during the hottest part of the day. As we finish out the week on Friday, it will feel more like summer with hot temperatures and a bit of humidity returning to the region. Afternoon highs should be in the low 90s in many spots so expect a hot and humid day. While most locations will be dry the next few days, our Southern Indiana counties could see a stray storm this evening and again on Friday with that part of Kentuckiana closer to some energy and activity off to our north.

This weekend with the heat in place and more humidity around, a few isolated to scattered storms should fire during the afternoon and early evening hours with highs still into the upper 80s and low 90s. A few waves of energy should slide through the Ohio Valley from the northwest Sunday and into early next week so expect a daily chance for scattered showers and storms mainly during the heating of the day with afternoon highs remaining into the upper 80s along with the muggy conditions persisting. Have a great Thursday!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warming up. High: 89. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Fair skies and warm. Low: 70. Wind: S 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine, hot and more humid. High: 92. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

