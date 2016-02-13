FORECAST SUMMARY:

Our incredible June weather continues… sunshine, low humidity, and temps near 80 this afternoon! Clear and mild tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Orange Air Quality Alert for tomorrow as Ozone levels will be elevated with the combination of heat, sunshine, particulates/pollution and light winds.

Mostly dry weather will continue through Saturday, although a few isolated pop-up showers will be possible as a front moves closer to the region – mainly in Indiana. Heating up to the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week. The humidity will also be rising day by day. The front is closest to our area Sunday through early next week providing hit-or-miss showers and storms. By that time, we could use the rain.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and pleasant Low: 62. Wind: E 5 mph.

THURSDAY: More sunshine, warming up. High: 88. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 91.

