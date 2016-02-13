FORECAST SUMMARY:

Three more days of summer-like air, and then it appears we will jump ahead to late October weather by the end of the week and beyond. A sharp cold front will move through the area Wednesday night with scattered showers and storms. Cooler air will follow and stick around for some time. Highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s can be expected with intermittent clouds and sunshine from Friday through next weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 71. Wind: SE light.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 89. Wind: S 5-10.

