With the area of low pressure that brought the cloudy and damp conditions to Kentuckiana to begin the week pulling out of the area, we are looking at a dry and quiet stretch of weather in the coming days. Cool high pressure will build into the Great Lakes into the mid-week bringing plenty of sunshine to Kentuckiana but also some cooler air initially. Expect a cold start to Tuesday with temperatures around freezing. Despite the bright sunshine, a northeast wind will hold afternoon highs down into the mid-50s, but it will still be a pleasantly cool day. The chilly air will stick around for Wednesday morning before winds begin to shift to the south, allowing for a quick warm-up later this week.

Highs will jump back into the low 60s Wednesday before surging into the upper 60s as the southwest flow kicks in ahead of a slow-moving storm system late in the week. While a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out Friday, unfortunately it appears the best chances for rain and a few rumbles of thunder will arrive on Saturday, so it looks a bit wet to kick off the weekend. We should dry out on Sunday, but some cooler air will follow once again with below average temperatures expected briefly into early next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT: Clearing skies, breezy and cold. Low: 32°. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasantly cool. High 56°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and milder. High: 63°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

