We are in the middle of a marvelous weather pattern! Enjoy more sunshine and low humidity through the middle of our workweek. Temps were in the upper 70s to near 80 Monday afternoon. Mostly clear and cooler tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Expect more sunshine and mid-80s tomorrow. High pressure will help keep our area mainly dry through Saturday. Temperatures will start to rise back to around 90 as we head into the weekend. A front should finally bring a higher rain chance on Sunday.

TONIGHT: Fair skies and pleasant. Low: 59. Wind: W 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 85 Wind: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 81.

