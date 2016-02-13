FORECAST SUMMARY:
We are in the middle of a marvelous weather pattern! Enjoy more sunshine and low humidity through the middle of our workweek. Temps were in the upper 70s to near 80 Monday afternoon. Mostly clear and cooler tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Expect more sunshine and mid-80s tomorrow. High pressure will help keep our area mainly dry through Saturday. Temperatures will start to rise back to around 90 as we head into the weekend. A front should finally bring a higher rain chance on Sunday.
TONIGHT: Fair skies and pleasant. Low: 59. Wind: W 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. High: 85 Wind: W 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 81.
CLICK HERE TO SEE STREAMING WEATHER INFORMATION DAILY.
This player will show our local (formerly 11.3) weather information when we are not using it for breaking news. If you would like to bookmark this player, just add whas11.com/live to your browser and favorite it.
Follow the WHAS11 First Alert Storm Team on Social Media:
Chief Meteorologist Ben Pine:
Facebook: Facebook.com/MeteorologistBenPine
Twitter: @WHAS11Ben
Instagram: @whas11pine
Meteorologist Jared Heil
Facebook: Facebook.com/wxjaredheil
Twitter: @WHAS11Jared
Meteorologist T.G. Shuck
Facebook: Facebook.com/tgshuck
Twitter: @TGweather
Meteorologist Kaitlynn Fish
Facebook: Facebook.com/WXkaitlynnfish
Twitter: @kaitlynnfish
Instagram: @kaitlynnfishwx
Meteorologist Reed Yadon
Facebook: Facebook.com/reedyadon
Twitter: @whas11reed