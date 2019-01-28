**FLOOD WARNING 4 AM TODAY - 7 PM FRIDAY**

Waking up to chilly and breezy conditions on this Monday morning. Temps in the 20s and 30s, but feeling up to 10° cooler thanks to wind out of the West at 10-20mph. We're in for a dry and cool start to the work week. Finally a good 3-day stretch with no rain although we're still concerned with flooding. The Ohio looks like it will crest on Weds a few feet above minor flood stage. We do get a few slight chances for rain during the second half of the week. Models aren't exactly agreeing on the timing, but we could see a few spotty showers Thursday and Friday before a better chance for rain during the day Saturday. We'll likely end the weekend on a much colder note once that rain moves out.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 28°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 54°. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

