FORECAST SUMMARY:
Gloomy weather will persist through tonight with patchy drizzle and fog in some areas. Any drizzle ends tomorrow morning with clouds lifting somewhat in the afternoon. Still, expect mostly cloudy weather with highs in the 70s. A little more sunshine may return Tuesday and Wednesday as we slowly see drier air working in.
High pressure will sit over the area from mid-week through the weekend. As Hurricane Florence moves into the Carolinas, this weather pattern typically results in sinking air over our area as we sit on the other side of the Appalachians. As a result, expect sunny and warm weather late in the week and through next weekend.
No measurable rain is on the 7-day forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST:
TONIGHT: Cloudy, scattered showers ending early. Low 60. Wind: W 5-10.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 74.
