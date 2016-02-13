FORECAST SUMMARY:

Clear skies this morning and will stay that way for much of this first day of the work week. Plenty of sun this afternoon. Very slight chance for a small shower/storm just east of our viewing area late this afternoon.

Our weather stays quiet until a few waves of energy pass through Wednesday into the end of the week. Best chance for rain/storms is Thursday - first day of the KY State Fair. A few more chances for rain/storms Friday into Saturday. After a couple warm days to start the week, our temps drop back down to below normal in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 88.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot! High 90.

