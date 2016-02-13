FORECAST SUMMARY:

Feeling more like November this morning with another chilly start to the day. Temps in the 30s and 40s now will reach the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon as we'll actually see a good amount of sun today.

Dry cold front tonight makes us pretty chilly overnight with widespread frost possible early Thurs morning. Plenty of sunshine Thursday before rain chances increase with another cold front Friday afternoon. Chilly rain in the afternoon and evening.

Saturday morning will be breezy and cool for the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon. More cold air moves in Sunday and sticks around to get us into the next work week.

DETAILED FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: Cool sunshine. High 62. Wind: SW turning NW 5-10.

