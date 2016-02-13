FORECAST SUMMARY:

Chilly air over Kentuckiana this morning with temps in the 30s and 40s. Even with plenty of sun this afternoon - we're staying cool with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday some of our central KY counties could see a few showers late as a low pressure system moves northward. Friday is looking cold and rainy as that system continues to move north and will keep a few showers lingering into the first half of Saturday as well.

Rain isn't over just yet... more on the way for Sunday as energy flows in from the NW and brings showers Sunday into Monday. Finally drying out Tuesday into Halloween!

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, but cooler. High: 56. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cool and clear. Full moon! Low 38.

